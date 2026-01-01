Amazon’s new robot

Shafaqna English– Amazon announced that as part of its €10 billion investment plan in its European supply network, it has added an advanced intelligent mobile robot to its warehouses. Using artificial intelligence, this robot is capable of responding to conversational queries.

Amazon, headquartered in Seattle, showcased the advanced Proteus robot at the “Delivering the Future” event held at its Dartford distribution centre east of London. The company is working to make the delivery process faster.

Proteus in its current form, deployed across 25 U.S. sites, works exclusively in dock sections and carries carts weighing up to around 400 kg (882 lbs).

Source: Reuters

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