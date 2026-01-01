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Strong demand for EVs in UK

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Shafaqna English– Data released by the automotive industry on Thursday(4 Jun 2026) shows that new car sales in Britain increased by 7.1% in May, the highest figure for this month since 2019. The main driver of this growth was sustained consumer demand, especially for electric vehicles.

Due to rising fuel costs, most of which stem from oil shocks resulting from the Iran war, European consumers are turning toward electric vehicles, and this technology is advancing across the continent.

Source: Reuters

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