Iraq to open largest border crossing with Iran in Basra next week

Shafaqna English- Iraq will open its largest border crossing with Iran next week, Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani said.

Speaking to Shafaq News during an inspection tour of the Shalamcheh crossing and the planned Iraq-Iran rail corridor with Iraqi Transport Minister Wahab Salman Muhammad, Al-Eidani described the 36-kilometer Basra-Shalamcheh railway as a strategic link that will facilitate travel between the two countries, particularly during major religious occasions. He indicated that local authorities expect to resolve the remaining issues within three months.

Sources: Shafaq News

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