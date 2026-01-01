Fruit consumption during Hajj 2026 was lower than in previous years

Shafaqna English- Consumption levels of fruits during Hajj 2026 were significantly lower than in previous years, and due to the reduced demand, the market did not experience any shortage in fruit supply.

The Hajj season, lasting five to six days – this year, from May 22 to 30- brings about a sharp increase in imports and consumption of fresh produce.

According to estimates by representatives of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia, the additional demand amounts to up to 4,500 tons of various fruits and vegetables per day, the vast majority of which is imported.

It takes several months for fresh produce importers to secure market supply for the Hajj period. Kashif Shahzad, procurement manager at Global Star, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading fruit and vegetable importers and distributors, gives an insight into the preparations involved and the major changes that marked the 2006 Hajj.

According to Kashif, the influx of more than 1.7 million pilgrims, including 1.5 million foreign pilgrims, increases the market’s demand for fresh produce by 20-40%. He explains, “The annual Hajj pilgrimage significantly influences food demand across Makkah and Madinah and increases the need for fresh produce. To accommodate this heightened demand, the Kingdom relies on a diversified network of imports from countries such as Egypt, India, Ecuador, South Africa, and European nations.”

“At Global Star, like other leading companies, we typically begin preparations two to three months prior to Hajj. Flexibility and rapid response to demand fluctuations are critical elements in maintaining supply stability during this period,” Kashif adds.

Sources: Fresh Plaza

www.shafaqna.com