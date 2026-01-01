Condolence Message of Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani on the Passing of Grand Ayatollah al-Fayyadh

Shafaqna English – The Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the eminent Shia religious authority, issued a message expressing his condolences on the passing of Grand Ayatollah Muhammad Ishaq al-Fayyadh.

According to Shafaqna, the condolence message of Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani states:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Innā lillāhi wa innā ilayhi rājiʿūn

With profound sorrow and regret, I received the news of the passing of the righteous scholar and religious authority, Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Muhammad Ishaq al-Fayyadh (may Allah be pleased with him).

The late scholar was, in recent decades, one of the most prominent and distinguished figures of the seminary of Najaf Seminary. Through his sincere efforts in the service of knowledge and scholars—by means of writing, teaching, and other activities—he became widely respected and recognized. Therefore, his loss is a grave and irreparable one, and the void left by his departure is immense; filling it will be difficult except through the grace and favor of Almighty God.

As I extend my condolences for this great tragedy to the Supreme Divine Guardian, Imam al-Mahdi (may our souls be sacrificed for him), to the religious seminaries, to the family of this blessed deceased, and to all believers, I pray to Allah, the Most High and All-Powerful, to elevate his rank in the highest gardens of Paradise, to gather him with His chosen servants, Prophet Muhammad and his pure and immaculate family, and to grant patience, comfort, and tranquility to his relatives and loved ones.

Wa lā ḥawla wa lā quwwata illā billāh al-ʿAliyy al-ʿAẓīm

Source: Shafaqna Persian