English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsAmericasCanadaFeatured 2USworld

Experts sweat over ideal grass

0

Shafaqna English– As billions of viewers watch the 2026 World Cup, they will see the result of a worldwide effort to grow grass—an endeavor that has left scientists, farmers, and turf experts just as exhausted as the athletes.

Spanning from Mexico to Canada and covering 16 stadiums with vastly different weather conditions, this continental championship is pushing the limits of turf science. The aim: to create living playing surfaces that can endure kicks, cleats, tackles, and intense summer heat.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Drought threatens Asia’s agriculture

asadian

America warns Congo prior to World Cup

asadian

FIFA reopens ticket sales window

asadian

Scientists: Human body has an energy ‘Speed Limit’

parniani

Surge in corn & soybean sales by US farmers

asadian

Intelligent steel self-heals cracks in bridges

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.