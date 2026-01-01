Experts sweat over ideal grass

Shafaqna English– As billions of viewers watch the 2026 World Cup, they will see the result of a worldwide effort to grow grass—an endeavor that has left scientists, farmers, and turf experts just as exhausted as the athletes.

Spanning from Mexico to Canada and covering 16 stadiums with vastly different weather conditions, this continental championship is pushing the limits of turf science. The aim: to create living playing surfaces that can endure kicks, cleats, tackles, and intense summer heat.

Source: Reuters

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