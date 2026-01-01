Guterres denounces killing of Serbian peacekeeper in Lebanon

Shafaqna English- UN chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday denounced the killing of a Serbian peacekeeper in southern Lebanon.

“The secretary general condemns the killing of Sergeant Milovan Jovanivić, a Serbian peacekeeper serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), when a mortar impacted United Nations position 7-2, near Marji’yun in Sector East of the UNIFIL area of operations, on 3 June 2026,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

The UN chief noted that seven UNIFIL peacekeepers have been killed since hostilities escalated on March 2, with several others wounded.

“Attacks on peacekeepers must stop. They are grave violations of international humanitarian law and of Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006) and may amount to war crimes,” said the statement, referring to the resolution that ended the war between Israel and Lebanon in 2006.

Sources: Anadolu Agency

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