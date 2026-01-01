Rare Quran manuscript on display at Mecca museum

The manuscript is distinguished by its meticulous hand in black ink, fully vocalized, with pages bordered by a gilded frame and gold rosettes parting one verse from the next, alongside finely wrought floral motifs that speak to how far the art of gilding and adorning Qur’anic copies had advanced by that period.

It also reveals a particular attention to the Qur’an’s textual divisions: its pages bear the markers of the ajza’ (parts) and aḥzab (sections), a reflection of how scribes and scholars sought to make recitation, review, and memorization easier, without surrendering the codex’s aesthetic and artistic refinement.

According to the information displayed alongside it, the Qur’an was later restored and rebound to shield it from the wear of time, a step that has prolonged the life of this rare Qur’anic artifact and kept it standing as a witness to a cultural and civilizational legacy now reaching back more than a century and a half.