Pollution destroys Iraq’s river ecosystems

Shafaqna English- A mass fish die-off along the Tigris River in Wasit province,180 kilometers southeast of Baghdad, is exposing a widening environmental and regulatory crisis across Iraq’s river systems.

While the immediate losses remain concentrated in floating cages in Kut, al-Aziziyah, and Numaniyah, the scale of the disaster points to upstream contamination, long-standing failures in water governance, and a broader ecological breakdown spanning multiple provinces.

Sources: Shafaq News

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