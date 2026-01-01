Republicans’ opposition to Trump

Shafaqna English– Legislation passed by the U.S. House on Thursday(4 Jun 2026) provides aid to Ukraine and hits Russia with new sanctions. It represents the latest sign that some Republicans are willing to go against their party leaders and resist President Donald Trump.

The Ukraine Support Act was approved by the House by a margin of 226 to 195. The legislation had been left pending for months prior to coming to the floor. A few Republicans, along with Democrats, signed a discharge petition that compelled the vote to take place.

A total of 18 Republicans and one independent—who normally votes alongside Republicans—joined Democrats on Thursday(4 Jun 2026) to pass the bill. The vote was the latest sign that the near-total unity among Trump’s party members in support of his policies is starting to fracture.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com