Fresh information on SpaceX’s IPO

Shafaqna English– Sources told Reuters that SpaceX has notified the banks handling its $75 billion initial public offering that it is determined to stick with the $135 share price disclosed in its amended IPO filing on Wednesday(3 Jun 2026).

This decision by SpaceX is the latest proof that Elon Musk intends to pull off the largest-ever initial public offering according to his own preferences, breaking with Wall Street tradition. Sources noted, though, that the decision is not final and could be altered before the IPO takes place. SpaceX did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters

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