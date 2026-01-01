Albanians protest against Trump’s son-in-law’s luxury resort

Shafaqna English– On Thursday(4 Jun 2026) evening, thousands of Albanians flooded the streets of Tirana in the week’s largest demonstration opposing a high-end resort planned for an ecologically fragile section of the Adriatic coast, developed by a firm tied to the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump.

This €1.4 billion ($1.6 billion) initiative, spearheaded by Jared Kushner’s investment firm Affinity Partners, is planned for an island off Albania’s coast and an untouched shoreline near the Vjosa-Narta protected area — a southern wetland that serves as a habitat for flamingos, seals, and sea turtle nesting grounds.

Source: Reuters

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