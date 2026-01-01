Sharp drop in China’s college entrance exam applicants

Shafaqna English– As China’s national university entrance exam kicks off on Sunday(7 Jun 2026), the number of test-takers has dropped by 450,000 from a year ago to 12.9 million, driven by a growing number of teenagers opting for paths other than academic studies.

These figures, published by the Ministry of Education on Wednesday(3 Jun 2026), come as a structural decline in the population of college-aged teenagers is being worsened by a tough job market where youth unemployment exceeds 16% for those between 16 and 24.

Experts warn that the unemployment situation will worsen, as this summer will see the entry of 12.7 million university graduates into the job market — a number never seen before.

Source: Reuters

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