Nigeria launches national strategy to capture share of $7.7 trillion Halal market

Shafaqna English- Nigeria has unveiled its National Halal Economy Strategy, aiming to position the country as a major player in the rapidly expanding global halal market valued at $7.7 trillion. The initiative is expected to boost exports, attract investment, and generate jobs while contributing an estimated $1.5 billion to the country’s GDP by 2027, according to Business Post.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Thursday officially launched the National Halal Economy Strategy, describing it as a key step toward economic diversification and sustainable growth. Represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima at the inauguration ceremony, Tinubu said the strategy reflects Nigeria’s determination to secure a significant share of the global halal economy.

According to the government, the initiative will focus on expanding halal-certified food exports, developing pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries, promoting halal-friendly tourism, and mobilizing ethical financing. Authorities project that the combined efforts could unlock more than $12 billion in economic value by 2030 while strengthening food security and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises nationwide.

Addressing concerns that halal is exclusively linked to religion, Tinubu emphasized that the modern halal economy is increasingly driven by global standards of quality, safety, traceability, and ethical production. He noted that these principles appeal to consumers and investors worldwide regardless of faith or geography.

The president highlighted that several advanced economies—including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand—have successfully integrated halal certification into their export and quality-assurance systems and are now among the leading exporters of halal products.

The strategy was developed through collaboration between Nigeria’s public and private sectors, with support from the Halal Products Development Company, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, alongside Dar Al Halal Group Nigeria. Technical assistance was also provided by international institutions, including the Islamic Development Bank and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Jumoke Oduwole, who chairs the National Halal Strategy Committee, said the initiative would strengthen Nigeria’s position in global halal trade and leverage opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to expand exports across Africa and other international markets.

Officials said implementation of the strategy will be driven through coordinated government and private-sector efforts, with an export development program already underway to support Nigerian producers seeking access to halal-certified markets worldwide.

Source: Business Post

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