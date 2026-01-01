AI boom raises growing environmental concerns

Shafaqna English- A new United Nations University report warns that the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence could place increasing pressure on global electricity, water and land resources by 2030.

The study estimates that AI-powered data centres could consume up to 945 terawatt-hours of electricity annually by 2030, while AI-related water use may equal the yearly domestic needs of 1.3 billion people.

Researchers found that everyday use of AI accounts for up to 90 percent of the technology’s total energy demand, with image and video generation requiring significantly more resources than simple text-based tasks.

The report also warns that AI infrastructure could generate up to 2.5 million tonnes of electronic waste each year by the end of the decade, while increasing demand for critical minerals raises further environmental concerns.

UNU researchers stressed that the findings are not an argument against AI, but a call for stronger governance, sustainable planning and international cooperation to ensure the technology develops within environmental limits.

Source: UN News

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