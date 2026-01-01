South Korea: Chip boom and class divide

Shafaqna English– According to South Korea’s labor minister, the massive and unprecedented profits that tech companies have reaped from the AI boom in the chip sector could widen the class divide. He called on these firms to share a portion of those gains with society.

Kim Young-hoon told Reuters in an interview that major tech companies including Samsung Electronics which beat their profit targets would do well to share their surplus profits with suppliers, subcontractors, and their workers after deducting taxes, given these groups’ role in the company’s growth.

He stated that the South Korean government, businesses, labor unions, and suppliers should take part in a public discussion on how to distribute these “excess profits” and bridge the gap between large conglomerates and smaller suppliers.

Source: Reuters

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