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Nvidia: South Korea future hub of robotics

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Shafaqna English– Jensen Huang, the chairman of Nvidia, said on Friday(5 Jun 2026) during his second trip to South Korea in the past seven months that robotics will be the country’s next big sector. According to him, relationships with Korean firms have expanded beyond chips into robotics and AI factories as well.

After disembarking from his flight from Taiwan at Seoul’s Gimpo Airport, Jensen Huang told reporters: “South Korea is the world’s manufacturing hub, so we can put the robotics and physical AI technologies we create right here to use in industry.”

South Korea is a major Asian manufacturing hub — home to leading producers of chips, electronics, cars, and ships.

Huang said: “The manufacturing of semiconductors will become more robotic and more AI-driven in the future, so we also have a great opportunity to partner with semiconductor companies here.”

Source: Reuters

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