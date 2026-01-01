Broadcom’s poor results pulled down chip market

Shafaqna English– Broadcom’s stock plunged more than 14% on Thursday(4 Jun 2026), pulling down other chip stocks, after the company’s earnings failed to meet sky-high expectations for demand in its custom AI chip business.

If these losses continue, they will wipe out more than $315 billion from the company’s roughly $2.268 trillion market value, marking one of the largest single-day market cap destructions ever recorded.

Broadcom’s essential role in helping design in-house processors for companies like Alphabet and Meta — which serve as alternatives to Nvidia’s expensive chips — has turned it into one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom.

The stock, which had remained largely unchanged for years, has surged over 800% since 2022 when ChatGPT was introduced.

Source: Reuters

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