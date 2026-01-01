Health alert in US over flesh-eating parasite

Shafaqna English– For the first time in decades, the presence of the flesh-eating screwworm parasite has been confirmed on a U.S. farm. Following this event, federal and state officials have deployed across South Texas, where an infested calf was found this week.

According to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins on Thursday(4 Jun 2026), there has been no sign of infestation in cattle or other animals in the vicinity of the confirmed case.

The La Pryor incident in Texas is a blow to U.S. cattle ranchers, who had been bracing for a domestic outbreak as the screwworm fly advanced north from Mexico over the past year.

The USDA started construction of a sterile fly production plant in April — a method experts consider the most effective way to combat the pest — but the plant will not open until late 2027.

Source: Reuters

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