English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsBusinessEuropeFeatured 2USworld

Euro vs dollar battle this year

0

Shafaqna English– This year, the euro has performed poorly against the dollar and is now approaching a critical point on the charts — one that could decide its next direction: either stabilize or sink to a lower level.

After reaching its highest level in four and a half years this past January, the euro has entered a downward phase. Contributing factors include energy shocks, investor appetite for the dollar as a safe-haven asset following the Iran war, and Europe’s economic lag behind the U.S. War-induced volatility has made it difficult to gauge the market’s true direction, but there is evidence that the euro lacks a strong footing.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Warning over jet fuel prices in Europe

asadian

Strong demand for EVs in UK

asadian

US: Fastest inflation growth in three years

asadian

Gold sees steep decline amid looming monetary tightening

asadian

Oil prices jump following fresh US strikes

asadian

SpaceX aims for a more lucrative contract with Pentagon

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.