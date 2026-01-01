Euro vs dollar battle this year

Shafaqna English– This year, the euro has performed poorly against the dollar and is now approaching a critical point on the charts — one that could decide its next direction: either stabilize or sink to a lower level.

After reaching its highest level in four and a half years this past January, the euro has entered a downward phase. Contributing factors include energy shocks, investor appetite for the dollar as a safe-haven asset following the Iran war, and Europe’s economic lag behind the U.S. War-induced volatility has made it difficult to gauge the market’s true direction, but there is evidence that the euro lacks a strong footing.

Source: Reuters

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