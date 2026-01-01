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Stock market wobbles ahead of weekend

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Shafaqna English– Stocks fluctuated on Friday(5 Jun 2026) as investors adopted a defensive stance before the weekend, cautious about the renewed escalation of Middle East hostilities while U.S.-Iran peace talks remained unresolved.

On the other hand, the AI-fueled stock decline that started after Broadcom’s weak results on Wednesday(3 Jun 2026) continued into its second day, with investors taking profits after a sharp price surge.

The European index gained 0.2%, erasing its earlier losses, while MSCI’s Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index dropped 2% and South Korea’s tech-heavy Kospi tumbled 7%.

“Korea has reaped the biggest gains from the AI memory supercycle. That’s why when Broadcom fell short of expectations on AI, investors quickly unloaded the entire chip chain.”

Source: Reuters

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