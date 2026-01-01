US employment growth expected to slow in May 2026

Shafaqna English– U.S. employment gains are expected to have slowed in May after two consecutive months of strong growth, but the pace is likely still consistent with a stable jobs market.

Economists believed that Friday’s(5 Jun 2026) closely watched employment report from the U.S. Department of Labor would confirm that the Middle East crisis — which has exacerbated inflation by driving up oil prices — has yet to have a considerable impact on the job market.

They stated that fiscal stimulus through tax and duty refunds has strengthened corporate profitability and enabled firms to refrain from widespread workforce reductions.

Source: Reuters

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