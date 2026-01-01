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US employment growth expected to slow in May 2026

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Shafaqna English– U.S. employment gains are expected to have slowed in May after two consecutive months of strong growth, but the pace is likely still consistent with a stable jobs market.

Economists believed that Friday’s(5 Jun 2026) closely watched employment report from the U.S. Department of Labor would confirm that the Middle East crisis — which has exacerbated inflation by driving up oil prices — has yet to have a considerable impact on the job market.

They stated that fiscal stimulus through tax and duty refunds has strengthened corporate profitability and enabled firms to refrain from widespread workforce reductions.

Source: Reuters

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