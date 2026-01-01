Iraq to begin implementing Development Road project coming months

Shafaqna English- Iraq to begin implementing the Development Road project, which aims to connect the Persian Gulf region to Europe, in the coming months.

Head of the state-owned General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI), Farhan al-Fartousi, said that the planning process for the Development Road project and the al-Faw Grand Port has made tremendous progress, with essential operating plans already submitted to the government.

The project will enter the implementation phase following government approval in the coming months, according to al-Fartousi.

Sources: Iraqi News

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