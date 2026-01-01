English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Iraq to begin implementing Development Road project coming months

0

Shafaqna English- Iraq to begin implementing the Development Road project, which aims to connect the Persian Gulf region to Europe, in the coming months.

Head of the state-owned General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI), Farhan al-Fartousi, said that the planning process for the Development Road project and the al-Faw Grand Port has made tremendous progress, with essential operating plans already submitted to the government.

The project will enter the implementation phase following government approval in the coming months, according to al-Fartousi.

Sources: Iraqi News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

German refugee Spending decreased by 3.2 billion euros

nafiseh yazdani

UN: Drop in maritime transport in Persian Gulf

asadian

Race to reduce car prices in Europe

asadian

EU’s von der Leyen: Europe paid $32B more for energy since US-Israeli war against Iran

leila yazdani

Central Asian migrants look to Europe

nafiseh yazdani

High energy prices in Europe

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.