Fed’s waning concern about labor market

Shafaqna English– The Federal Reserve officials’ diminishing concern about the job market — which was so intense early in the year that it supported many of their calls for interest rate cuts — will be put to the test on Friday(5 Jun 2026) with new data that will also shape the opening debate of Kevin Warsh’s tenure as head of the U.S. central bank.

The May U.S. jobs report is expected to show 85,000 new jobs were created. This is a decline from April’s strong gain of 115,000, but it would keep the unemployment rate unchanged at 4.3%. The forecast comes from a Reuters poll of economists.

Source: Reuters

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