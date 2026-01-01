English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsBusinessUSworld

Fed’s waning concern about labor market

0

Shafaqna English– The Federal Reserve officials’ diminishing concern about the job market — which was so intense early in the year that it supported many of their calls for interest rate cuts — will be put to the test on Friday(5 Jun 2026) with new data that will also shape the opening debate of Kevin Warsh’s tenure as head of the U.S. central bank.

The May U.S. jobs report is expected to show 85,000 new jobs were created. This is a decline from April’s strong gain of 115,000, but it would keep the unemployment rate unchanged at 4.3%. The forecast comes from a Reuters poll of economists.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Powell, Trump’s lightning rod for economic discontent

asadian

Kevin Warsh takes oath as Fed chair

asadian

Fateful moment for the Fed nominee

asadian

Global markets tremble as commodities decline

asadian

Kevin Warsh’s looming challenges

asadian

Warsh replaces Powell at Fed

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.