WFP: US-Israeli war on Iran is pushing millions closer to hunger

Shafaqna English- The US-Israeli war on Iran is making millions of people go hungry, as rising fuel and transport costs drive up food prices while funding shortfalls force aid agencies to scale back assistance, the UN World Food Programme warned.

In March, the WFP forecast that as many as 45 million people could fall into acute food insecurity if oil prices remained around $100 per barrel through June. That scenario is now unfolding, the agency said, with benchmark crude prices staying above that level since early March.

Sources: New Arab

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