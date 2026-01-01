Thousands of US airline employees left jobless

Shafaqna English– Spirit’s collapse has left thousands of workers struggling to find jobs in an industry where rehiring can take months. Many airlines have a fixed quota for pilots and flight attendants they plan to hire each year and have already staffed up for the peak summer travel season.

On a broader level, the industry is managing short-term capacity reductions to offset rising jet fuel costs while also planning for long-term expansion.

Sara Nelson, head of the flight attendants’ association, stated that even under the best possible circumstances, several hundred of Spirit’s 3,500 flight attendants will need four to five months to find and start a job at a new airline.

Source: Reuters

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