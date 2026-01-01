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Israeli violations reach to Muslim call to prayer

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Shafaqna English- An Israeli ministerial committee approved a measure that would reach into the soundscape of worship and hand new powers to police at sacred Muslim sites.

The bill — sponsored and advanced by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s party, which is part of Israel’s governing coalition — would require mosques to obtain authorization before using loudspeakers for the adhan (call to prayer) and would empower security forces to intervene more readily.

Sources: Arab News

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