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Warning over jet fuel prices in Europe

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Shafaqna English– The EU’s transport chief told Reuters that despite the energy shock from the Iran war, there are no signs of jet fuel shortages in Europe in the coming months, although high prices are leading airlines to cut uneconomical routes.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route linking the Persian Gulf to global markets, has been largely closed for the past three months, reducing oil supplies by roughly 14 million barrels per day — or about 14% of global demand.

Given that the Middle East accounts for only 20% of the EU’s jet fuel imports, and suppliers such as the U.S. and Nigeria have largely filled the void, the bloc has so far been able to withstand the disruption.

Source: Reuters

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