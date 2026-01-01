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US specialized centers ready for infectious diseases

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Shafaqna English– Hospital representatives said this week that most of the 13 U.S. treatment centers within a government-funded network for severe infectious diseases are prepared to accept patients, including those with Ebola if necessary.

The World Health Organization has reported that the current Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo has so far caused 344 positive cases and 60 deaths. Additionally, one American with confirmed Ebola infection has received medical treatment in Germany.

According to the U.S. State Department, American citizens who have been exposed to the Ebola virus but have no symptoms will be quarantined at a facility under construction in Kenya. The department has also pledged not to allow Ebola-infected travelers to enter U.S. soil.

Source: Reuters

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