Discovery of outflow wind from black hole

Shafaqna English– After 50 years of searching, astronomers have finally succeeded in discovering the wind emanating from the massive black hole at the center of the Milky Way; but contrary to expectations, this wind resembles a mild breeze more than a violent storm.

Leveraging data from the ALMA telescope in Chile and the Chandra X-ray Observatory orbiting Earth, the researchers examined the cosmic region around a black hole known as Sagittarius A* (abbreviated as Sgr A*).

Near Sgr A*, they encountered a vast cone-shaped cavity filled with hot, electrically charged gas. In their view, this cavity was shaped by wind blowing from the black hole — wind that dispersed or heated the cold gas residing in that area.

They emphasized that only a supermassive black hole could supply the energy needed to build such a cavity.

Source: Reuters

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