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Discovery of outflow wind from black hole

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Shafaqna English– After 50 years of searching, astronomers have finally succeeded in discovering the wind emanating from the massive black hole at the center of the Milky Way; but contrary to expectations, this wind resembles a mild breeze more than a violent storm.

Leveraging data from the ALMA telescope in Chile and the Chandra X-ray Observatory orbiting Earth, the researchers examined the cosmic region around a black hole known as Sagittarius A* (abbreviated as Sgr A*).

Near Sgr A*, they encountered a vast cone-shaped cavity filled with hot, electrically charged gas. In their view, this cavity was shaped by wind blowing from the black hole — wind that dispersed or heated the cold gas residing in that area.

They emphasized that only a supermassive black hole could supply the energy needed to build such a cavity.

Source: Reuters

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