Hungary’s new step to unlock EU funds

Shafaqna English– Hungary’s Transport and Investment Minister David Vitezy announced on Friday(5 Jun 2026) that his country’s cabinet will send an anti-corruption bill to parliament next week to pave the way for releasing billions of euros in suspended EU funding.

After Peter Magyar defeated long-time nationalist leader Viktor Orban in the April election and became prime minister, he managed last month to secure the release of 16.4 billion euros ($19.1 billion) by promising to scrap Orban’s reforms, which the EU considers harmful to democracy.

Peter Magyar’s policy shift toward the European Union and his promise to lay the groundwork for Hungary’s entry into the eurozone by the end of this decade have led to a significant rise in the forint and Hungary’s bond market.

Vitezy stated to reporters: “This anti-corruption bill is comprehensive and will increase transparency in Hungary’s public affairs. It fulfills the rule-of-law criteria and will enable us to bring EU budgets back home.”

Source: Reuters

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