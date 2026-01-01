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China’s president to travel to North Korea

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Shafaqna English– China announced on Friday(5 Jun 2026) that President Xi Jinping will undertake a two-day visit to North Korea starting June 8. The visit, his first in nearly seven years, reflects Beijing’s efforts to rebuild ties with its only formal treaty ally, Pyongyang.

China’s foreign ministry said that Xi will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and exchange views on bilateral relations and matters of common interest.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press conference: “The visit will serve as an opportunity for both sides to steer China-North Korea relations toward greater progress in accordance with the demands of the times.”

Source: Reuters

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