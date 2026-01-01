Zverev on the brink of his first Grand Slam

Shafaqna English– Alexander Zverev came within reach of his long-awaited first Grand Slam title after the German battled past 26th seed Jakub Mensik 7-5, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 on Friday(5 Jun 2026) to return to the French Open final.

The 29-year-old tennis player, who has lost three Grand Slam finals (including one at Roland Garros two years ago), has performed brilliantly in Paris this year and now awaits his opponent from the two Italians: 10th seed Flavio Cobolli and Matteo Arnaldi.

Zverev, now among only five active players to have reached multiple French Open finals, stated: “I knew this was my toughest test. I succeeded and won, which is why I’m happy.”

Source: Reuters

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