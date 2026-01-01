Grand Ayatollah Subhani Offers Condolences on the Passing of Grand Ayatollah Fayyad

SHAFAQNA ENGLISH– The Grand Ayatollah Subhani has issued a message expressing his condolences on the passing of Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Ishaq Fayyad.

According to Shafaqna, the text of the message is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Innā lillāhi wa innā ilayhi rājiʿūn

It is with profound sorrow that we received the news of the passing of one of the distinguished scholars of the Hawza of Holy Najaf, Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Ishaq Fayyad (may his noble soul be sanctified).

Although this godly scholar is no longer physically present among us today, his thoughts, scholarly works, and enduring legacy will remain alive and inspiring. The deceased devoted his blessed life to teaching, research, and authorship. By educating numerous generations of students and leaving behind a valuable treasury of Islamic knowledge, he rendered a great service to the religious seminaries and the Islamic world—a legacy from which future generations will continue to benefit over time.

I extend my condolences on this painful loss to the Sacred Presence of the Imam of the Age (may our souls be sacrificed for him), to the leaders of the Hawza of Holy Najaf, the esteemed Maraji’ , his students, admirers, and especially the honorable family of the deceased. I pray to Almighty God to grant this blessed departed scholar the highest ranks and to resurrect him in the company of the friends of Allah.

“He lived blessedly and passed away blessedly.”

Holy Qom

Qom Seminary

Ja’far Subhani

19 Dhu al-Hijjah 1447 AH

Source: Shafaqna Persian