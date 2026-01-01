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Environmental Cost of Artificial Intelligence threaten water, land & climate

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Shafaqna English- Artificial Intelligence’s rapid growth drives huge energy, water, and land use, raising environmental challenges across its global infrastructure.

Artificial Intelligence is not only responsible for worrying amounts of earth-warming greenhouse gases: the technology’s environmental footprint is also expanding at a pace that could strain the planet’s natural resources.

Data centres, the global infrastructure powering AI, could consume 945 terawatt-hours of electricity annually by 2030 – nearly triple the combined annual electricity use of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nigeria, countries collectively home to more than 650 million people.

Sources: News.un.org

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