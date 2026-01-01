Top court: German asylum benefit cuts break EU law

Shafaqna English- In a victory for rejected asylum-seekers in Germany, the European Court of Justice has ruled they must be given more than just the bare minimum to survive.

What does a human being need to survive with dignity while they await asylum and to be transferred from one European country to another?

That was the question before the judges of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) as they delivered a ruling on whether benefits provided by Germany fell short of the EU’s expectations.

Sources: Deutsche Welle

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