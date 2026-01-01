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Sudden Wall Street plunge

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Shafaqna English– The strong May employment data raised concerns that the Federal Reserve might shift toward tighter monetary policy, causing technology stocks to plummet sharply on Friday(5 Jun 2026) and breaking Wall Street’s nine-week rally.

The heaviest selling pressure fell on chipmakers and other beloved tech names that had seen sharp gains in recent weeks, as both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 repeatedly climbed to record highs.

All three benchmark U.S. stock indexes finished substantially lower on Friday(5 Jun 2026), with a rout in chip stocks causing the tech-focused Nasdaq to suffer its worst daily percentage decline since April 2025.

Source: Reuters

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