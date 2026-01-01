Week’s heaviest losses struck chip giants

Shafaqna English– Shares of chipmakers listed in the U.S. tumbled on Friday(5 Jun 2026), wiping out roughly $1.3 trillion of their combined market capitalization. Major AI players such as Nvidia, Micron Technology, and AMD saw steep losses, after Broadcom’s disappointing earnings report earlier in the week sent shockwaves through Wall Street.

A 10.3% plunge in the PHLX chip index represented its worst daily loss since the coronavirus pandemic sent global financial markets into a spin back in March 2020.

The selling pressure on Friday(5 Jun 2026) intensified losses that had already begun on Thursday(4 Jun 2026), following Broadcom’s quarterly release which revealed that demand for its customized AI chip business did not meet high market expectations.

With a total decline of 12% for the PHLX index across two trading days, investors are growing increasingly uneasy about expensive, rapidly rising tech stocks. This comes just as Elon Musk prepares to launch a massive IPO for SpaceX next week, valuing the company at an extraordinarily high $1.75 trillion.

Source: Reuters

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