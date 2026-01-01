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More room for Fed to keep interest rates steady

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Shafaqna English– In May, the U.S. economy added strong jobs for the third consecutive month, signaling that the labor market is regaining momentum after faltering last year. This provides the Federal Reserve with increased flexibility to hold interest rates steady, even as inflation rises due to the conflict in the Middle East.

The much-anticipated jobs report released by the Labor Department on Friday(5 Jun 2026) offered a positive view of the labor market. Employment gains for March and April were revised upward by 93,000 jobs compared to earlier estimates, while the unemployment rate stayed at 4.3% for the third month in a row.

Source: Reuters

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