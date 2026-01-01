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Risk of Texas power outages at peak summer

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Shafaqna English– According to Texas’s grid operator, multiple big data centers and cryptocurrency facilities that planned to join the power grid before summer demand peaks have failed crucial reliability tests. This increases the chance of blackouts exactly when electricity consumption reaches its highest seasonal level.

The swift growth of data centers that handle massive amounts of data for artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency mining is putting pressure on power grids throughout the United States.

Source: Reuters

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