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Al-Aqsa Mosque: 60,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 5 June 2026

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Shafaqna English- 60,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque despite Israeli restrictions on access to the holy site.

Local sources said around 60,000 worshipers gathered at the Mosque and its courtyards, with large numbers arriving from Occupied Jerusalem and 1948 occupied Palestine.

Israeli police tightened security measures at the Mosque’s gates, checking IDs and preventing some worshipers from entering.

Meanwhile, Israeli Mossad chief Roman Gofman visited the Buraq Wall adjacent to Aqsa before Friday prayer and reportedly performed Talmudic rituals there.

The prayer took place amid ongoing Palestinian calls to increase attendance at the Aqsa in response to demands by extremist Temple Mount groups for expanded incursions into the Mosque compound.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

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