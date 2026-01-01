Najaf’s religious authority is a centuries-old voice for calm & peaceful coexistence in Iraq

Shafaqna English- Throughout Iraq’s various historical periods, the religious authority has consistently emphasized national interests and social stability, advocating dialogue, political solutions, and diplomacy over violence and internal conflict. While urging calm and peaceful coexistence, the religious authority has also demonstrated a willingness to take decisive action when Iraq faced existential threats.

The Najaf seminary has maintained a moderate approach to political and social affairs for nearly a thousand years.

In the southern Iraqi city of Najaf, the modest houses and narrow streets of the old quarter conceal one of the country’s most influential religious and political centers. The city hosts the leading figures of Iraq’s Shia religious establishment, foremost among them Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

Despite their simple lifestyle and reputation for asceticism, the decisions and guidance issued from Najaf have repeatedly shaped major developments in Iraq and beyond.

The most prominent example came after the rapid expansion of ISIS across several Iraqi cities. At a time when both the state and society faced grave danger, the religious authority issued the historic “sufficient jihad” fatwa* in June 2014, calling on Iraqis to defend their country.

Sources: Shafaq News

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