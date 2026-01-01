Worrying decline in global oil reserves

Shafaqna English– With no agreement in sight to resume tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, global oil stockpiles are shrinking to critically low levels. Industry leaders and analysts are cautioning that another oil price shock—severe enough to destabilize broader financial markets—could hit within weeks.

There are concerns that another increase in oil prices could threaten economic growth, bond yields, and the ongoing stock market rally.

For the four months since the war with Iran cut off oil supplies to a large part of the world, crude stockpiles and releases from strategic reserves have helped keep oil prices relatively stable. Despite the strait remaining effectively shut, crude futures have stayed below $100 a barrel.

Source: Reuters

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