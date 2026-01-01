Launch of larger Airbus A220 shrouded in uncertainty

Shafaqna English– According to six industry sources, Airbus is hesitating about the timing of a larger A220 model’s release because powerful leasing firms have shown little enthusiasm, and there is internal disagreement over the aircraft’s range and performance.

Earlier this year, Airbus had sparked excitement among buyers about a possible launch as early as the Farnborough Airshow in the summer, but the company has since lowered those expectations.

A top Airbus official stated that unveiling the jet at the Farnborough Airshow, scheduled for late July, is now “unlikely,” though the company hasn’t completely ruled out a launch sometime this year.

Source: Reuters

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