Brazil’s offering of yuan bonds in China

Shafaqna English– According to two sources directly familiar with the situation, Brazil intends to unveil its inaugural sovereign bond sale in China, priced in yuan, while a large group of government officials visits the Asian country later this month.

The issuance of Panda bonds is planned after Brazil’s first euro bond sale since 2014, which raised €5 billion in April. That move boosted a strategy revealed earlier this year to increase the Latin American country’s presence in global debt markets, including by issuing bonds in currencies other than the US dollar.

The official itinerary in Shanghai and Beijing, headed by Brazilian Finance Minister Dario Durigan, is scheduled to take place from June 24 to 26.

Source: Reuters

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