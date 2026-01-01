Iraq: Rise of adventure tourism in Kurdistan Region

Shafaqna English- The Kurdistan Region in Iraq has experienced a steady rise in domestic tourism in recent years, with visitors arriving from across the country. Improved security conditions and easier access to natural destinations are key reasons behind the expansion.

That sense of contrast between urban pressure and outdoor calm also surfaced among first-time campers. Yusuf Aqil recalled expecting discomfort on his first trip to the Khabur River, only to encounter a slower pace built around tents, shared meals, and open space. He noted that the experience brought together participants from different parts of Iraq in a setting that encouraged easy interaction.

Sources: Shafaq News

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