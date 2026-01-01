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Drafting of crypto tax legislation in Greece

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Shafaqna English– According to two government officials familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters on Friday(5 Jun 2026), Greece is working on a law that would introduce a 15% tax on capital gains from cryptocurrencies.

Greece currently lacks a full legal framework for taxing crypto assets, and EU member states do not have a harmonized tax system for the industry.

A high-ranking government official told Reuters that the Finance Ministry is drafting a law which is likely to be presented to parliament in the coming months.

Source: Reuters

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