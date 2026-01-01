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Najaf: Funeral procession of Grand Ayatollah Al-Fayyaz [Photos]

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Shafaqna English- Today (Saturday), the funeral procession of the prominent religious authority, Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Muhammad Ishaq Al-Fayyaz, commenced in Holy Najaf, attended by large numbers of seminary scholars, government officials, and members of the public.

According to Shafaqna, the Iraqi News Agency reported that “the funeral ceremony was held in an atmosphere filled with grief and mourning.”

The agency added that “the city bid farewell to one of the most distinguished figures of the Hawza (Islamic seminary), a scholar who dedicated his life to the service of religious sciences and Islamic jurisprudential research.”

According to the report, “the funeral procession began from his office and residence in the New Najaf district and proceeded toward the Shrine of Imam Ali (AS).”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com

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