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US: Visas issued for Iran’s World Cup soccer players

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Shafaqna English– A U.S. official confirmed days before Iran’s opening match that the team’s players have received visas to enter the United States, but Iranian media reported on Saturday(6 Jun 2026) that some administrative staff have not yet been issued visas.

Ten days before Iran’s match in Los Angeles, a White House official told Reuters on Friday(5 Jun 2026) that the players had been granted their visas, following a Thursday(4 Jun 2026) statement by Iran’s ambassador to Mexico, Abolfazl Pasandideh, claiming they had not received them.

Source: Reuters

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