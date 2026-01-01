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Hungary restricted entry of foreign workers

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Shafaqna English– A spokeswoman for the Hungarian government announced that from Friday(5 Jun 2026), no more worker visas will be issued to nationals of the Philippines, Georgia, and Armenia, calling this measure a first move toward controlling the flow of guest workers.

The Tisza party of Prime Minister Peter Magyar, which ended right-wing leader Viktor Orban’s 16-year rule in a landslide victory in the April 12 election, has announced that it will halt the issuance of visas to non-EU workers starting in June.

During a media briefing, spokeswoman Vanda Szondi announced that the government intends to restrict job opportunities for guest workers, citing concerns that they are driving down local wages.

Source: Reuters

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